Barclays Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Lear (NYSE:LEA)

Barclays reiterated their hold rating on shares of Lear (NYSE:LEA) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Barclays currently has a $117.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock.

LEA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Lear from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Lear from $144.00 to $135.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Lear from $172.00 to $158.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Lear from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Longbow Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Lear in a research note on Sunday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $158.60.

Get Lear alerts:

Shares of NYSE LEA traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 896,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,868. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $133.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Lear has a 1 year low of $114.45 and a 1 year high of $180.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.50.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The auto parts company reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.82 by ($0.04). Lear had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 23.18%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lear will post 15.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Lear by 46.9% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,834,303 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $534,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,567 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Lear by 80.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,312,921 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $178,176,000 after purchasing an additional 584,719 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Lear by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,040,569 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $127,843,000 after purchasing an additional 27,314 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in Lear by 1.2% during the first quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 680,784 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $92,389,000 after purchasing an additional 8,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Lear by 7.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 354,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,060,000 after purchasing an additional 24,600 shares in the last quarter. 89.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

Recommended Story: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.