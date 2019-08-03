Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) Position Cut by Klingman & Associates LLC

Klingman & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) by 37.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC owned about 0.06% of Barings Corporate Investors worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Barings Corporate Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Barings Corporate Investors during the 4th quarter valued at $175,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Barings Corporate Investors during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Barings Corporate Investors during the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Barings Corporate Investors during the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. 11.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MCI opened at $16.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.82. Barings Corporate Investors has a 1 year low of $14.70 and a 1 year high of $16.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd.

Barings Corporate Investors Company Profile

Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations.

