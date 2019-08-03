Basic Energy Services (NYSE:BAS) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Basic Energy Services (NYSE:BAS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.16), Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $189.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.83 million. Basic Energy Services had a negative net margin of 14.97% and a negative return on equity of 47.05%.

Basic Energy Services stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.60. 434,806 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 447,783. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.40. Basic Energy Services has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $12.12.

In related news, CEO Thomas Monroe Patterson purchased 51,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.90 per share, with a total value of $98,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 466,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,075.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Ascribe Capital Llc purchased 311,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.47 per share, for a total transaction of $770,565.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 408,720 shares of company stock worth $957,191. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Basic Energy Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Basic Energy Services by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 463,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 202,000 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Basic Energy Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Basic Energy Services by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 222,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Basic Energy Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on BAS. Seaport Global Securities set a $3.00 price objective on Basic Energy Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Basic Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Basic Energy Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Basic Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.

Basic Energy Services Company Profile

Basic Energy Services, Inc provides well site services to oil and natural gas drilling and producing companies in the United States. The company operates through Completion and Remedial Services, Well Servicing, Water Logistics, and Contract Drilling segments. The Completion and Remedial Services segment offers pumping services, such as cementing, acidizing, fracturing, nitrogen, and pressure testing; rental and fishing tools; coiled tubing; snubbing services; thru-tubing; underbalanced drilling in low pressure and fluid sensitive reservoirs; and cased-hole wireline services.

