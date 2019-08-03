Bayer (FRA:BAYN) Given a €123.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €123.00 ($143.02) price objective on Bayer (FRA:BAYN) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BAYN. Independent Research set a €52.50 ($61.05) target price on Bayer and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on Bayer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €77.00 ($89.53) target price on Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €61.00 ($70.93) target price on Bayer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on Bayer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Bayer has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €80.61 ($93.73).

Shares of BAYN stock opened at €58.00 ($67.44) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €58.37. Bayer has a fifty-two week low of €91.58 ($106.49) and a fifty-two week high of €123.82 ($143.98).

Bayer Company Profile

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

