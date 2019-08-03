Bayer (FRA:BAYN) Given a €90.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($104.65) price objective on Bayer (FRA:BAYN) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

BAYN has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Bayer in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Baader Bank set a €123.00 ($143.02) price objective on Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Independent Research set a €52.50 ($61.05) price objective on Bayer and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective on Bayer and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €80.61 ($93.73).

Get Bayer alerts:

Shares of FRA BAYN opened at €58.00 ($67.44) on Tuesday. Bayer has a one year low of €91.58 ($106.49) and a one year high of €123.82 ($143.98). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €58.37.

About Bayer

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

See Also: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.