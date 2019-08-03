Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) Given a €80.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Deutsche Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BMW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays set a €90.00 ($104.65) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($87.21) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €90.00 ($104.65) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bayerische Motoren Werke currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €76.50 ($88.95).

Bayerische Motoren Werke stock traded down €2.84 ($3.30) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €64.65 ($75.17). The company had a trading volume of 3,893,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050,000. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a fifty-two week low of €61.14 ($71.09) and a fifty-two week high of €86.74 ($100.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.23, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $38.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of €65.90.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

