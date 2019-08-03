Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) Receives Buy Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their buy rating on shares of Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $3.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

BTE has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Baytex Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Baytex Energy in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $3.50 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Baytex Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.87.

NYSE:BTE traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,370,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,456,791. Baytex Energy has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $3.44. The company has a market capitalization of $846.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.89 and a beta of 2.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $360.35 million during the quarter. Baytex Energy had a positive return on equity of 1.17% and a negative net margin of 15.71%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Baytex Energy will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Baytex Energy during the second quarter worth $6,640,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Baytex Energy by 2.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,037,776 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 28,100 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its holdings in Baytex Energy by 51.4% during the second quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 2,224,550 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 755,200 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Baytex Energy by 1.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,163,497 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,168,000 after purchasing an additional 100,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Baytex Energy by 3.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,668,947 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,789,000 after purchasing an additional 59,200 shares during the last quarter. 20.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

