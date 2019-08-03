BBX Capital (NYSE:BBX) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BBX Capital (NYSE:BBX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BBX Capital Corporation is a holding company whose principal holding is Bluegreen Corporation. The Company is involved in the acquisition, ownership and management of joint ventures and investments in real estate and real estate development projects, as well as acquisitions, investments and management of middle market operating businesses. BBX Capital Corporation, formerly known as BFC Financial Corporation, is based in FL, United States. “

BBX traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.02. 154,406 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,805. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.36 million, a PE ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. BBX Capital has a 52 week low of $3.83 and a 52 week high of $9.06.

BBX Capital (NYSE:BBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $221.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.85 million. BBX Capital had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 4.99%. On average, analysts forecast that BBX Capital will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a $0.013 dividend. This is a boost from BBX Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBX. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BBX Capital in the second quarter worth $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of BBX Capital by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of BBX Capital by 590.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 11,665 shares in the last quarter. Menta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BBX Capital in the first quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BBX Capital in the first quarter valued at $113,000. 29.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BBX Capital Company Profile

BBX Capital Corporation, formerly known as BFC Financial Corporation, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments and acquisitions of middle market companies. The firm also invests in mergers and acquisition, add-on acquisitions, divestiture, taking public companies private and private companies public, leveraged buyout, partnership, recapitalization, and restructuring.

