Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) in a report published on Friday, RTT News reports. Wedbush currently has a $17.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BZH. TheStreet raised shares of Beazer Homes USA from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Beazer Homes USA from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beazer Homes USA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Beazer Homes USA presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.75.

NYSE BZH traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 943,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,673. Beazer Homes USA has a 52 week low of $8.16 and a 52 week high of $14.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.54 million, a P/E ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 13.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.34.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.16. Beazer Homes USA had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $482.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Beazer Homes USA will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Allan P. Merrill bought 5,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.63 per share, with a total value of $49,998.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 537,127 shares in the company, valued at $5,172,533.01. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 152.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 218.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 548,037 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,194,000 after purchasing an additional 375,866 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,758 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 11,298 shares during the period. 81.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes for entry-level, move-up, or retirement-oriented home buyers under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. It sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

