Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BDX. KeyCorp reissued an overweight rating and issued a $262.00 price target (down previously from $273.00) on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $250.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $272.00 to $270.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $263.58.

BDX traded down $3.66 on Thursday, reaching $248.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,166,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,165. Becton Dickinson and has a fifty-two week low of $208.62 and a fifty-two week high of $265.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $250.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $68.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and will post 11.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 27.97%.

In related news, EVP Samrat S. Khichi sold 16,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.68, for a total transaction of $3,774,827.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,958,845.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $382,449.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,585,580.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,154 shares of company stock worth $4,955,775. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronna Sue Cohen boosted its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 24,129.0% in the first quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 5,734,031 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,734,000 after acquiring an additional 5,710,365 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 25,302.2% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 990,940 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $99,094,000 after acquiring an additional 987,039 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 5.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,835,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,453,934,000 after acquiring an additional 842,590 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 10.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,418,870 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,103,526,000 after acquiring an additional 416,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intermede Investment Partners Ltd bought a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the second quarter worth approximately $76,019,000. Institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

