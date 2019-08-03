Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Beigene from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Beigene in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $201.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beigene from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Cowen restated a buy rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Beigene in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on Beigene in a report on Friday, July 5th. They set an underperform rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Beigene presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $181.88.

BGNE traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,690. The company has a current ratio of 7.52, a quick ratio of 7.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.69. Beigene has a 52-week low of $105.19 and a 52-week high of $182.30.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.81) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.15) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $77.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.79 million. Beigene had a negative return on equity of 44.75% and a negative net margin of 302.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 139.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.03) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Beigene will post -12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 4,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.46, for a total transaction of $612,951.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,611,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,566,476.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Howard Liang sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $234,018.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,338 shares in the company, valued at $6,804,463.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,716 shares of company stock valued at $7,653,043 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Beigene by 301.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Beigene by 131.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Beigene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new position in Beigene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Beigene during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000.

Beigene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

