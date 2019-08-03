Belden (NYSE:BDC) Price Target Cut to $57.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Belden (NYSE:BDC) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Belden from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Belden to $54.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Belden from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.58.

Get Belden alerts:

Shares of BDC traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.16. The stock had a trading volume of 491,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,558. Belden has a 12 month low of $37.79 and a 12 month high of $75.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 2.46.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.01). Belden had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $637.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Belden’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Belden will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.30%.

In other Belden news, SVP Leo Kulmaczewski bought 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.46 per share, with a total value of $36,368.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,058.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BDC. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Belden by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,537,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,882,000 after buying an additional 338,127 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Belden by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,667,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,660,000 after acquiring an additional 150,151 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Belden by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 650,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,180,000 after acquiring an additional 177,716 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Belden by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 513,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,468,000 after acquiring an additional 27,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Belden by 194.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 512,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,515,000 after acquiring an additional 338,236 shares during the last quarter.

About Belden

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.