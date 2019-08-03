Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Trex (NYSE:TREX)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Trex (NYSE:TREX) in a research note published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $80.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on TREX. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Friday, April 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Trex to $63.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley lowered shares of Trex from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.33.

NYSE TREX opened at $79.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 2.12. Trex has a one year low of $50.88 and a one year high of $90.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.21.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. The company had revenue of $206.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.70 million. Trex had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 35.94%. Trex’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Trex will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Jay T. Scripter sold 23,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $1,644,092.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 573 shares in the company, valued at $39,645.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP William R. Gupp sold 4,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.04, for a total transaction of $374,348.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,382 shares in the company, valued at $4,871,699.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,418 shares of company stock worth $5,450,317. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Trex during the first quarter worth about $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Trex by 189.7% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 504 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Trex by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 632 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Trex during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Trex during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

About Trex

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

