BERNcash Trading 14.6% Higher This Week (BERN)

BERNcash (CURRENCY:BERN) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. One BERNcash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. BERNcash has a total market cap of $38,592.00 and $9.00 worth of BERNcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BERNcash has traded 14.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $108.09 or 0.00997491 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00034657 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00259068 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00007677 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002847 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005069 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004357 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003234 BTC.

About BERNcash

BERNcash (CRYPTO:BERN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X14 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 22nd, 2016. BERNcash’s total supply is 71,234,301 coins. BERNcash’s official Twitter account is @berncash. The official website for BERNcash is berncoin.org.

BERNcash Coin Trading

BERNcash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BERNcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BERNcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BERNcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

