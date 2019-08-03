Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C+”

TheStreet cut shares of Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

BERY has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Berry Global Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Berry Global Group and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Berry Global Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.57.

NYSE:BERY opened at $43.65 on Tuesday. Berry Global Group has a 12-month low of $40.50 and a 12-month high of $59.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.13.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.10). Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 32.42% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Berry Global Group will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Berry Global Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,642,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,951,000 after buying an additional 35,742 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,521,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,697,000 after purchasing an additional 162,244 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 8.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,402,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,442,000 after purchasing an additional 192,183 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,691,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 685.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,125,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,644,000 after purchasing an additional 982,361 shares during the last quarter. 95.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

