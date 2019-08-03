Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Stock Price Down 10.8%

Shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) were down 10.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $67.87 and last traded at $68.27, approximately 7,547,066 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 148% from the average daily volume of 3,043,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.53.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BBY shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush set a $71.00 price target on Best Buy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Cleveland Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Best Buy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The technology retailer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.14 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 47.91% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.59%.

In other news, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 2,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.88, for a total value of $199,618.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lisa Caputo sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total value of $188,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,454,387.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,994,710 shares of company stock valued at $140,841,959. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,414,905 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $127,879,000 after acquiring an additional 171,050 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,719 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,771,000. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 7.8% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,292 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 2.8% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 87,100 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $6,189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

