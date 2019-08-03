BetterBetting (BETR) Trading 8.8% Higher Over Last Week

BetterBetting (CURRENCY:BETR) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 3rd. One BetterBetting token can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network and HitBTC. In the last seven days, BetterBetting has traded up 8.8% against the US dollar. BetterBetting has a total market capitalization of $196,684.00 and approximately $65.00 worth of BetterBetting was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About BetterBetting

BetterBetting was first traded on December 14th, 2017. BetterBetting’s total supply is 200,585,763 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,527,367 tokens. BetterBetting’s official Twitter account is @BETRBetting and its Facebook page is accessible here. BetterBetting’s official website is www.betterbetting.org.

BetterBetting Token Trading

BetterBetting can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetterBetting directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BetterBetting should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BetterBetting using one of the exchanges listed above.

