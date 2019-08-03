Bezant (BZNT) Price Down 8.1% Over Last Week

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 3rd. Bezant has a market capitalization of $9.47 million and $358,598.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bezant has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Bezant token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0148 or 0.00000136 BTC on major exchanges including Bibox, IDEX, Bilaxy and Fatbtc.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00258659 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009264 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.26 or 0.01404387 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000760 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00023146 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00112709 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Bezant Profile

Bezant launched on May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 641,871,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant. Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bezant’s official website is bezant.io. The official message board for Bezant is medium.com/bezant.

Buying and Selling Bezant

Bezant can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Hotbit, Fatbtc, Bilaxy and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bezant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bezant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

