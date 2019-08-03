BidaskClub Downgrades Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) to Buy

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.08.

Get Golden Ocean Group alerts:

GOGL stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.73. The stock had a trading volume of 207,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,139. The company has a market capitalization of $872.65 million, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.01. Golden Ocean Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.33 and a fifty-two week high of $10.05.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shipping company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $91.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.48 million. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 4.06%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOGL. CarVal Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 74.8% in the first quarter. CarVal Investors LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 299,550 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 179.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 296,945 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 190,785 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the first quarter valued at about $528,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 151.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 59,464 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 35,774 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. 15.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, engages in the transportation of bulk commodities worldwide. It owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels, including Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Ocean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Ocean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.