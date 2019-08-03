BidaskClub Downgrades Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HA. Imperial Capital reissued an outperform rating and set a $38.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Hawaiian in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. ValuEngine raised Hawaiian from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Hawaiian from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Macquarie lowered Hawaiian from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.89.

Shares of HA opened at $27.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Hawaiian has a 12 month low of $24.24 and a 12 month high of $44.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.80.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.19. Hawaiian had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $712.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.74 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Hawaiian’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Hawaiian will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.82%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian in the 4th quarter valued at $19,944,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,137,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,849,000 after buying an additional 335,590 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,412,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,083,000 after buying an additional 310,616 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hawaiian by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,229,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,532,000 after purchasing an additional 207,873 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP purchased a new stake in Hawaiian during the 1st quarter worth about $3,312,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

