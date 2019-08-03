BidaskClub Lowers AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. AngioDynamics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.50.

Get AngioDynamics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ANGO opened at $20.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.44. The firm has a market cap of $756.78 million, a P/E ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 3.75. AngioDynamics has a 1 year low of $18.11 and a 1 year high of $25.48.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). AngioDynamics had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $96.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AngioDynamics will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AngioDynamics news, Director Kevin J. Gould sold 13,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total value of $292,792.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,774 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,052.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 38.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,686,696 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $61,418,000 after acquiring an additional 744,085 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 39.9% in the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 704,499 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,105,000 after acquiring an additional 200,829 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 664,744 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,381,000 after acquiring an additional 14,997 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 0.5% in the second quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 571,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 586.4% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 380,622 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,494,000 after acquiring an additional 325,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, vascular access, and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides AngioVac venous drainage system that includes venous drainage cannula for the removal of fresh, soft thrombi, or emboli during extracorporeal bypass; and cardiopulmonary bypass circuit for use in procedures during extracorporeal circulatory support.

Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for AngioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.