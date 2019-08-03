BidaskClub Lowers Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) to Buy

BidaskClub cut shares of Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

ERIE has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded Erie Indemnity from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Erie Indemnity from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ ERIE traded up $2.27 on Wednesday, hitting $223.35. 128,453 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,047. The firm has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.54 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.28. Erie Indemnity has a 52-week low of $120.15 and a 52-week high of $270.23.

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $647.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.43 million. Erie Indemnity had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 12.58%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Erie Indemnity will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Erie Indemnity’s payout ratio is 65.34%.

In other Erie Indemnity news, Director Elizabeth A. Vorsheck acquired 686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $240.56 per share, for a total transaction of $165,024.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,722,768.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 46.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Erie Indemnity by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 280,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,349,000 after buying an additional 12,976 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Erie Indemnity by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 255,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,008,000 after buying an additional 16,001 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Erie Indemnity by 109.7% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 178,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,296,000 after buying an additional 93,171 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Erie Indemnity during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,135,000. Finally, AJO LP grew its stake in shares of Erie Indemnity by 859.3% during the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 108,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,394,000 after buying an additional 97,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

Erie Indemnity Company Profile

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, and policy issuance services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing, as well as provides administrative support, information technology, and customer services.

