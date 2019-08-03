BidaskClub Upgrades Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) to Buy

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CBRL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up from $185.00) on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.96.

CBRL stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $172.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 336,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,907. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.57. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 12 month low of $141.63 and a 12 month high of $185.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $172.05.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The restaurant operator reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 34.36%. The company had revenue of $739.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, June 4th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Sardar Biglari sold 75,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.46, for a total transaction of $13,243,258.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,116,899 shares of company stock valued at $191,482,548. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRL. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 104.0% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 255 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 298.4% during the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 255 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

