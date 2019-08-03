BidaskClub Upgrades QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) to “Buy”

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on QADA. TheStreet downgraded QAD from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded QAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

QAD stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.73. The stock had a trading volume of 23,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,623. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.92. QAD has a 1-year low of $38.32 and a 1-year high of $61.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $847.14 million, a PE ratio of 81.82 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The software maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $78.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.25 million. QAD had a return on equity of 4.81% and a net margin of 1.78%. QAD’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that QAD will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other QAD news, President Pamela M. Lopker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total value of $87,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 4,440,095 shares in the company, valued at $194,875,769.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Pamela M. Lopker sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $187,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 4,469,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,198,336.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,944,477. Corporate insiders own 51.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in QAD by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in QAD during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. AltraVue Capital LLC raised its stake in QAD by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 255,248 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,263,000 after buying an additional 115,911 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in QAD during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $808,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in QAD during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 46.78% of the company’s stock.

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

