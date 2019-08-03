BidaskClub Upgrades Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) to Hold

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TVTY. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Barrington Research set a $40.00 price target on shares of Tivity Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Tivity Health in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Get Tivity Health alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TVTY traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.59. 508,862 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 722,168. The company has a market capitalization of $832.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.05. Tivity Health has a twelve month low of $14.84 and a twelve month high of $41.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $214.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.39 million. Tivity Health had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 26.02%. The business’s revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Tivity Health will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TVTY. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Tivity Health by 247.4% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,600,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,877 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Tivity Health by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,714,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,103,000 after acquiring an additional 681,573 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Tivity Health by 190.5% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,926,000 after acquiring an additional 557,428 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tivity Health in the 4th quarter valued at $12,171,000. Finally, Elk Creek Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Tivity Health by 196.8% in the 1st quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC now owns 709,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,467,000 after purchasing an additional 470,784 shares in the last quarter.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.

Recommended Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Tivity Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tivity Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.