Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical research company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.18, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $572.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.88 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 24.84% and a return on equity of 4.15%. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. Bio-Rad Laboratories updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:BIO traded up $25.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $336.00. The stock had a trading volume of 546,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,743. The company has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.53, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $311.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 4.57. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a twelve month low of $220.05 and a twelve month high of $345.15.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $100,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 27.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 205.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 160 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

BIO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $370.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

