BIOLINERX LTD/S (NASDAQ:BLRX) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine downgraded shares of BIOLINERX LTD/S (NASDAQ:BLRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BLRX. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of BIOLINERX LTD/S in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut BIOLINERX LTD/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $3.00 price objective on BIOLINERX LTD/S and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. BIOLINERX LTD/S presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.13.

Shares of NASDAQ BLRX traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.86. 16,872 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,639. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.73. BIOLINERX LTD/S has a 12 month low of $3.47 and a 12 month high of $27.60. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

BIOLINERX LTD/S (NASDAQ:BLRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). Equities analysts expect that BIOLINERX LTD/S will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of BIOLINERX LTD/S by 82.5% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 73,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 33,000 shares during the period. Delek Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BIOLINERX LTD/S in the first quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of BIOLINERX LTD/S in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000.

About BIOLINERX LTD/S

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology and immunology. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage therapeutic candidates, which include BL-8040, a peptide for the treatment of multiple cancer and hematological indications; AGI-134, an immuno-oncology agent in development for solid tumors; and BL-5010, a customized, proprietary, pen-like applicator for the non-surgical removal of benign skin lesions.

