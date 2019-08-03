BioNano Genomics (BNGO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.57) per share for the quarter.

BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 million. On average, analysts expect BioNano Genomics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BNGO stock opened at $2.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.61. The company has a market cap of $28.31 million and a PE ratio of -0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a current ratio of 5.94. BioNano Genomics has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $10.00.

BNGO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut BioNano Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Maxim Group set a $7.00 target price on BioNano Genomics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded BioNano Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics.

