BioSpecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of BioSpecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on BSTC. Zacks Investment Research raised BioSpecifics Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. BidaskClub raised BioSpecifics Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th.

Shares of BSTC stock traded down $1.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $56.65. 50,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,424. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.37 million, a PE ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.22. BioSpecifics Technologies has a twelve month low of $43.06 and a twelve month high of $73.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.06.

BioSpecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.02). BioSpecifics Technologies had a net margin of 59.99% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The firm had revenue of $8.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 million. Analysts forecast that BioSpecifics Technologies will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jennifer M. Chao sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $254,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,104.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jennifer M. Chao sold 459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $26,874.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30 shares in the company, valued at $1,756.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,583 shares of company stock worth $2,309,328. 16.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 513,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,146,000 after buying an additional 26,808 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in BioSpecifics Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in BioSpecifics Technologies by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 289,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,528,000 after purchasing an additional 8,132 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in BioSpecifics Technologies by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in BioSpecifics Technologies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 58.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioSpecifics Technologies Company Profile

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for various indications in the United States and internationally. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of Dupuytren's contracture and Peyronie's disease under the XIAFLEX or Xiapex brands.

