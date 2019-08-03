bitCNY (BITCNY) Price Up 0.5% This Week

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. bitCNY has a total market cap of $8.43 million and $325.60 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One bitCNY token can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00001338 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitShares Asset Exchange, CoinTiger and OpenLedger DEX. During the last seven days, bitCNY has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002927 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00257901 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009286 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $151.48 or 0.01400841 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000760 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000203 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00111292 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00022424 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000519 BTC.

bitCNY Profile

bitCNY launched on November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 58,176,300 tokens. bitCNY’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org.

bitCNY Token Trading

bitCNY can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitShares Asset Exchange, CoinTiger and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitCNY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy bitCNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

