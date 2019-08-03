bitUSD (BITUSD) Price Up 1.7% Over Last Week

bitUSD (CURRENCY:BITUSD) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 3rd. In the last seven days, bitUSD has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. One bitUSD token can now be bought for $1.04 or 0.00009582 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OpenLedger DEX and BitShares Asset Exchange. bitUSD has a total market capitalization of $3.83 million and approximately $2,119.00 worth of bitUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get bitUSD alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002941 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.90 or 0.00258122 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009290 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $152.88 or 0.01414216 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000763 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00024589 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00110417 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000518 BTC.

bitUSD Token Profile

bitUSD’s genesis date was November 5th, 2015. bitUSD’s total supply is 3,700,040 tokens. The official website for bitUSD is bit.ly/BitShares_USD. bitUSD’s official Twitter account is @bitshares. The official message board for bitUSD is bitsharestalk.org.

Buying and Selling bitUSD

bitUSD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitShares Asset Exchange and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase bitUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for bitUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for bitUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.