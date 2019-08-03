Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Price Target Increased to $89.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) had its target price boosted by DA Davidson to $89.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BLKB. ValuEngine raised Blackbaud from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blackbaud from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. BidaskClub raised Blackbaud from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens lowered Blackbaud from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Blackbaud has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.88.

Shares of BLKB stock traded down $1.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $88.48. 241,417 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,701. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.32, a P/E/G ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.51. Blackbaud has a 52-week low of $58.23 and a 52-week high of $105.69.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $226.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.53 million. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 3.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Blackbaud will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. Blackbaud’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.67%.

In other news, EVP Kevin W. Mooney sold 8,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $708,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,432,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total value of $30,792.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,548,375.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Blackbaud by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 587,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,963,000 after purchasing an additional 93,621 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Blackbaud by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,827 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Blackbaud by 662.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 22,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 19,876 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Blackbaud by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Blackbaud by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 51,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663 shares during the period.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, individual change agents, and other charitable giving entities. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud Luminate CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud NetCommunity, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

