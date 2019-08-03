Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) Given New $62.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) had its target price hoisted by KeyCorp from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BL. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Blackline from a buy rating to a sell rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Blackline from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Blackline from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blackline from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.00.

NASDAQ:BL traded up $13.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,161,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,435. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -215.42 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Blackline has a 52-week low of $34.01 and a 52-week high of $58.11.

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $69.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.74 million. Blackline had a negative return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 12.15%. Blackline’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Blackline will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mark Partin sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.21, for a total transaction of $476,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,245,574.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,510,695. Corporate insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Blackline by 168.2% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,936,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468,448 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackline by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,906,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,018,000 after purchasing an additional 481,071 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackline by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,634,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,730,000 after purchasing an additional 375,040 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Blackline by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,325,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,390,000 after purchasing an additional 11,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackline by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,149,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,518,000 after purchasing an additional 29,432 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, journal entry capabilities, and range of data matching capabilities.

