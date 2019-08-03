Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BKCC. BidaskClub cut Blackrock Capital Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blackrock Capital Investment from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Blackrock Capital Investment has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Shares of NASDAQ BKCC traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.62. The company had a trading volume of 427,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,708. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.88 million, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.74. Blackrock Capital Investment has a 1 year low of $5.06 and a 1 year high of $6.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.04.

Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $19.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.45 million. Blackrock Capital Investment had a negative net margin of 6.24% and a positive return on equity of 9.24%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Blackrock Capital Investment will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Blackrock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.50%.

In related news, CFO Michael Pungello purchased 4,000 shares of Blackrock Capital Investment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.27 per share, for a total transaction of $25,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,083 shares in the company, valued at $82,030.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKCC. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Blackrock Capital Investment by 385.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,031 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Blackrock Capital Investment during the first quarter valued at $61,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Blackrock Capital Investment during the first quarter valued at $64,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Blackrock Capital Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Blackrock Capital Investment during the first quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

About Blackrock Capital Investment

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

