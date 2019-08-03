Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund Inc. (NYSE:MYI) Stock Position Increased by Robinson Capital Management LLC

Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its position in Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund Inc. (NYSE:MYI) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,045,519 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,308 shares during the quarter. Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund accounts for approximately 4.6% of Robinson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Robinson Capital Management LLC owned about 1.53% of Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund worth $13,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. TCG Advisors LP purchased a new position in Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. 24.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MYI stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,086. Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.54 and a 12 month high of $13.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.18.

Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

