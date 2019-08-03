Block-Logic Trading 26% Higher This Week (BLTG)

Block-Logic (CURRENCY:BLTG) traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 3rd. One Block-Logic coin can now be bought for about $0.0078 or 0.00000072 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange and STEX. In the last seven days, Block-Logic has traded 26% higher against the U.S. dollar. Block-Logic has a total market capitalization of $179,127.00 and approximately $679.00 worth of Block-Logic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Block-Logic alerts:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000270 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 36.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Wispr (WSP) traded up 57.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Block-Logic Coin Profile

Block-Logic (CRYPTO:BLTG) is a coin. Block-Logic’s total supply is 35,045,912 coins and its circulating supply is 22,899,329 coins. Block-Logic’s official Twitter account is @BlockLogicBLTG. The official website for Block-Logic is block-logic.com.

Buying and Selling Block-Logic

Block-Logic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Block-Logic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Block-Logic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Block-Logic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Block-Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Block-Logic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.