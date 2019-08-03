BlockCAT Market Capitalization Tops $98,150.00 (CAT)

BlockCAT (CURRENCY:CAT) traded 53.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 3rd. In the last week, BlockCAT has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar. BlockCAT has a total market cap of $98,150.00 and approximately $65.00 worth of BlockCAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BlockCAT token can currently be purchased for about $0.0133 or 0.00000123 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Radar Relay and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002919 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00256370 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009269 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $151.62 or 0.01398714 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000760 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00023361 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00109664 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000521 BTC.

About BlockCAT

BlockCAT’s genesis date was July 5th, 2017. BlockCAT’s total supply is 9,200,151 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,360,121 tokens. BlockCAT’s official message board is medium.com/blockcat. The official website for BlockCAT is blockcat.io. BlockCAT’s official Twitter account is @blockcatio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BlockCAT is /r/blockcat and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BlockCAT

BlockCAT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Cryptopia and Radar Relay. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockCAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlockCAT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlockCAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

