Bloom Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.26 Million (BLT)

Bloom (CURRENCY:BLT) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 3rd. In the last week, Bloom has traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Bloom token can currently be purchased for $0.0608 or 0.00000561 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Upbit and TOPBTC. Bloom has a market cap of $3.26 million and approximately $4,426.00 worth of Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002920 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.94 or 0.00257862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009272 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $151.70 or 0.01400292 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000761 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00022579 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00109975 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Bloom Token Profile

Bloom launched on November 10th, 2017. Bloom’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,642,697 tokens. The Reddit community for Bloom is /r/BloomToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bloom is hellobloom.io. Bloom’s official Twitter account is @BloomToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bloom

Bloom can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, IDEX, AirSwap, Upbit, Bittrex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Bibox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bloom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bloom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

