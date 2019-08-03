Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $25.50 price objective on shares of Blue Apron in a research note on Sunday, April 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Blue Apron from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.01.

Shares of NYSE APRN traded down $0.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.80. The stock had a trading volume of 773,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,224. Blue Apron has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $35.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.92.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.45. Blue Apron had a negative return on equity of 70.16% and a negative net margin of 15.63%. The business had revenue of $141.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.55) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Blue Apron will post -4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Timothy Bensley sold 44,055 shares of Blue Apron stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.69, for a total value of $30,397.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,226 shares in the company, valued at $56,735.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Linda F. Kozlowski sold 45,689 shares of Blue Apron stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.69, for a total value of $31,525.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,718.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 103,928 shares of company stock valued at $71,710. 40.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APRN. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Blue Apron by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 7,243,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,059,000 after buying an additional 2,037,600 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Blue Apron by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,227,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after buying an additional 914,200 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Blue Apron during the 1st quarter worth about $349,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Blue Apron during the 4th quarter worth about $297,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Blue Apron by 94.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 545,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 264,970 shares in the last quarter.

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes, and fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce marketplace that provides cooking tools, utensils, and pantry items. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals; and supplies poultry, beef, and lamb.

