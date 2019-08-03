Blue Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $594,127.00 (BLUE)

Blue Protocol (CURRENCY:BLUE) traded 14.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 3rd. During the last seven days, Blue Protocol has traded 84.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Blue Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0162 or 0.00000150 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TOPBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and CoinExchange. Blue Protocol has a total market cap of $594,127.00 and $275.00 worth of Blue Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $598.14 or 0.05536659 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00043907 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000180 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000094 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001196 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001085 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About Blue Protocol

Blue Protocol (BLUE) is a token. Its launch date was October 17th, 2017. Blue Protocol’s total supply is 42,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,645,278 tokens. Blue Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EthereumBlue. Blue Protocol’s official website is www.blueprotocol.com. Blue Protocol’s official message board is t.co/RoxhCbc3ku. The Reddit community for Blue Protocol is /r/BlueCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Blue Protocol Token Trading

Blue Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, IDEX, CoinExchange, TOPBTC and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blue Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blue Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blue Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

