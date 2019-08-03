bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Issues Earnings Results

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($3.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.04) by ($0.51), Briefing.com reports. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 34.01% and a negative net margin of 1,184.01%. The company had revenue of $13.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.91) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of BLUE stock traded down $7.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $120.28. 1,046,128 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 542,659. bluebird bio has a 12 month low of $87.49 and a 12 month high of $176.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $129.64. The company has a quick ratio of 9.31, a current ratio of 9.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 2.29.

In related news, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 1,800 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.60, for a total transaction of $231,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,139,891.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey T. Walsh sold 1,400 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.44, for a total transaction of $175,616.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,308,746.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,820 shares of company stock valued at $2,493,620. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of bluebird bio to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $191.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.39.

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

