BMO Capital Markets Downgrades United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI) to Underperform

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $5.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $10.00.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on UNFI. BidaskClub upgraded United Natural Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Buckingham Research reissued a neutral rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (down from $17.00) on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised United Natural Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on United Natural Foods to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a sell rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (down from $8.00) on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.59.

UNFI stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.42. 3,108,590 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,301,432. United Natural Foods has a twelve month low of $7.60 and a twelve month high of $35.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.41. The company has a market cap of $443.77 million, a PE ratio of 2.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.15.

United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 1.09%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UNFI. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in United Natural Foods in the first quarter worth $35,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 5,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, BBT Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. 98.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

