BMO Capital Markets Trims First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Target Price to C$15.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$15.75 to C$15.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

FM has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$16.00 to C$13.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. CSFB cut their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$23.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. TD Securities cut their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$18.50 to C$16.50 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Quantum Minerals presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$14.94.

FM stock opened at C$10.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.75, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.14. First Quantum Minerals has a 12-month low of C$9.45 and a 12-month high of C$19.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.01.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a yield of 0.04%. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.16%.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates seven mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland.

