Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $42.09. Boardwalk REIT shares last traded at $42.08, with a volume of 1,637 shares traded.

Separately, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$43.00 to C$45.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Boardwalk REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$48.39.

Get Boardwalk REIT alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$40.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06.

In related news, Senior Officer Lisa Maureen Russell sold 1,000 shares of Boardwalk REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.55, for a total transaction of C$39,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$406,929.95.

About Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN)

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

Further Reading: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Boardwalk REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boardwalk REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.