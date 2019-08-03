Bodhi [ETH] Hits Market Capitalization of $1.50 Million (BOE)

Bodhi [ETH] (CURRENCY:BOE) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 3rd. One Bodhi [ETH] token can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000938 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Bytex and Bibox. During the last week, Bodhi [ETH] has traded 80.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bodhi [ETH] has a market capitalization of $1.50 million and approximately $4,266.00 worth of Bodhi [ETH] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $601.32 or 0.05551206 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00043566 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000183 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000092 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001199 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001067 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About Bodhi [ETH]

Bodhi [ETH] is a token. It was first traded on May 28th, 2018. Bodhi [ETH]’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,817,589 tokens. The official website for Bodhi [ETH] is www.bodhi.network. Bodhi [ETH]’s official Twitter account is @bodhitoken. Bodhi [ETH]’s official message board is medium.com/@bodhitoken. The Reddit community for Bodhi [ETH] is /r/bodhiproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bodhi [ETH]

Bodhi [ETH] can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Bytex and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bodhi [ETH] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bodhi [ETH] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bodhi [ETH] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

