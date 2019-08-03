Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.45–0.34 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $270-280 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $277.42 million.Boingo Wireless also updated its FY19 guidance to (0.45-0.34) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIFI traded down $1.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.20. 1,796,332 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 778,241. The stock has a market capitalization of $660.66 million, a PE ratio of -440.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Boingo Wireless has a 12-month low of $12.60 and a 12-month high of $35.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.77.

Get Boingo Wireless alerts:

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Boingo Wireless had a negative return on equity of 2.82% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. The company had revenue of $66.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.74 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Boingo Wireless will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Boingo Wireless to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Boingo Wireless from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Boingo Wireless from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boingo Wireless from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.78.

In other Boingo Wireless news, CFO Peter Hovenier sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total value of $89,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 380,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,776,869.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Derek Peterson sold 11,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total transaction of $253,141.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,447 shares in the company, valued at $1,250,621.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,756 shares of company stock worth $2,713,919 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Boingo Wireless

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

Featured Story: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for Boingo Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boingo Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.