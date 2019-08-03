Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target Lowered to C$4.15 at National Bank Financial

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial from C$4.85 to C$4.15 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$5.00 to C$4.25 and set a speculative buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a C$3.25 price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Raymond James restated a market perform rating and issued a C$3.50 price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$4.11.

TSE:BBD.B traded down C$0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$1.85. 11,065,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,460,000. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.18. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a fifty-two week low of C$1.59 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.78.

About Bombardier, Inc. Class B

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

