Bonavista Energy (TSE:BNP) Price Target Increased to C$0.60 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Bonavista Energy (TSE:BNP) had its price objective hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$0.50 to C$0.60 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Desjardins reduced their target price on Bonavista Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. CIBC reduced their target price on Bonavista Energy from C$1.00 to C$0.40 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Bonavista Energy from C$1.50 to C$0.75 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Bonavista Energy from C$2.50 to C$2.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, GMP Securities reduced their target price on Bonavista Energy from C$1.10 to C$0.70 in a report on Friday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$0.89.

Shares of Bonavista Energy stock traded up C$0.03 on Friday, reaching C$0.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 543,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,966. The company has a market cap of $130.46 million and a P/E ratio of -4.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.47. Bonavista Energy has a 52 week low of C$0.41 and a 52 week high of C$1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.15.

Bonavista Energy (TSE:BNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$120.64 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Bonavista Energy will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bonavista Energy Company Profile

Bonavista Energy Corporation acquires, develops, and holds interests in oil and natural gas properties and assets in Western Canada. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

