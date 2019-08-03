Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

BOOT has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Boot Barn from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Boot Barn currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.10.

Shares of BOOT traded down $2.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.27. 2,008,012 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 593,016. Boot Barn has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $39.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $862.09 million, a PE ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.37.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. Boot Barn had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $185.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Boot Barn’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boot Barn will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Boot Barn news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 81,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $2,680,392.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,644. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOOT. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 2.0% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 171,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,050,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 8.0% in the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 478,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,073,000 after purchasing an additional 35,410 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 22.1% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,094,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,223,000 after purchasing an additional 198,108 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 17.7% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 19,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Boot Barn in the first quarter worth $1,803,000.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

