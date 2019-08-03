Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Sold by Honeywell International Inc.

Honeywell International Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the quarter. Boston Properties makes up about 2.4% of Honeywell International Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Honeywell International Inc.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $6,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXP. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 66.4% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 58.7% during the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 20.6% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. 90.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BXP stock opened at $130.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The company has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.87. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.84 and a 1 year high of $140.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $132.09.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $733.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.14 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 60.32%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BXP. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Boston Properties from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.50.

In other Boston Properties news, insider Bryan J. Koop sold 5,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.95, for a total value of $752,263.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,175 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,941.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bryan J. Koop sold 4,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total value of $553,862.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 585 shares in the company, valued at $78,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

